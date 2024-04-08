Police searching for vandals who smashed the windshields of several cars near Temple's campus

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people responsible for smashing and vandalizing cars near Temple University in North Philadelphia.

On March 29 around 8:30 p.m. along 15th and Oxford streets investigators say several people were seen jumping on parked cars and breaking their windshields near Broad and Oxford streets.

“About 20 kids came up and started yelling and hopped on a car, and more showed up and started hopping on more cars,” Jack Onzik who witnessed the incident said.

Investigators released video on Monday in the hopes that the public will help them identify the people seen jumping on the cars' hoods and windshields.

In the video you can see the people forcibly stomping on the windshield of the cats until they crack and shatter.

“They actually went right through her windshield. She actually saw it through video, someone sent it to her, and oh my god, the pit that was in her stomach after that was insane,” Chloe Getz, a Temple senior whose friend’s car was targeted.

Students and people who live in the area say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“No one has a car down here for obvious reasons, for that reason,” Onzik said. “I don’t need it to get stolen or vandalized.”

Just a couple days after this incident, Citizen video showed large groups of teens near Broad and Cecil B. Moore. Gunshots were fired and police arrested at least two people during that incident.

“Then the last time they had it, the flash mob, they were shooting and they were smashing car windows,” Delores Johnson who lives in North Philly said.

Police are asking if anyone seen or knows any of the suspects to contact them or submit an anonymous tip.