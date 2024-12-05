Police searching for 3 suspects who stole $11K worth of sunglasses from KOP mall

The Upper Merion Police are looking for three suspects involved in a robbery that occurred at the King of Prussia Mall on Wednesday, November 13.

The three suspects stole sunglasses worth nearly $11,000 from the Solaris store located inside the mall, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

The three suspects entered the store shortly before it closed and grabbed multiple sunglasses from the displays. They then pushed past the employee and were last seen running towards the mall entrance near Neiman Marcus. The suspects were able to flee the area prior to police arrival.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers. It appears he has mid length braided hair, police said.

The second suspect was wearing a short sleeve black sweatshirt, black pants, sneakers and a tan baseball hat.

The third suspect was wearing a blue Puma sweatshirt, grey jeans, sneakers and a black knit hat.

Police believe all the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.

If you happen to recognize any of these males, you are asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Investigations Unit at 610-265-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.