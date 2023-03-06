Police Search for Missing NJ Teen

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a teen boy who went missing in Burlington County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.

Mark Leone, 14, of Toms River, was last seen running in a field along the 600 block of Eayrestown Road in Lumberton Township around 12:30 p.m. He has not been seen since then.

Lumberton Township Police, New Jersey State Police, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Burlington County K9 Search and Rescue, Central Jersey K-9 Search and Rescue and several volunteers are all involved in the search for the teen.

Leone stands 5-foot-3 and weighs 113 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a black jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Police also released a picture of the teen that was taken shortly before his disappearance.

A photo of Mark Leone shortly before his disappearance.

If you have any information on the teen’s whereabouts, please call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-267-8300.