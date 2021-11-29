Police Search for Missing NJ Husband and Wife

What to Know Gary Parker and Lorraine Parker of the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township were last seen on Wednesday, November 17.

A neighbor then spoke with them on Sunday, November 21. The couple’s daughter then reported them missing on Monday, November 22.

Extensive and exhaustive searches over two days last week turned up no sign of the couple. However, one of the couple’s ATV quads was found with a shotgun attached to it near the back of their property.

The search continues for a New Jersey husband and wife who were reported missing last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gary Parker, 67, and Lorraine Parker, 60, of the Warren Grove section of Stafford Township, were last seen on Wednesday, November 17. A neighbor then spoke with them on Sunday, November 21. The couple’s daughter then reported them missing on Monday, November 22.

“Everyone keeps to themselves so it's unusual that people would just disappear like that,” Bill Bennett, a neighbor, told NBC10. “This area is not that large of an area to get lost.”

Extensive and exhaustive searches over two days last week turned up no sign of the couple. However, one of the couple’s ATV quads was found with a shotgun attached to it near the back of their property.

“At this point in time, we do have more questions than answers,” Stafford Township Police Captain James Vaughn said.

Police also told NBC10 they found the couple’s cell phones and credit cards inside their house. They were last used on Sunday, November 21, the last time anyone heard from the couple.

“Our detective bureau and the prosecutor's office are looking through, you know, financial statements, phone records,” Captain Vaughn said. “They're interviewing family members. They're interviewing friends.”

Police are unsure if any foul play was involved in the couple’s disappearance.

“At this point in time, we're still treating it as a missing persons case,” Captain Vaughn said. “However, our detective bureau and the prosecutor's office are investigating every angle at this point.”

If anyone has any information on the couple’s whereabouts, please call Stafford Township Police at 609-597-8581 or Detective Sergeant Neil McKenna at 609-597-1189 X8440.