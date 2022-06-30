BERKS COUNTY

Police Probe ‘Suspicious' Death of Toddler in Berks County

By Rudy Chinchilla

Authorities were investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old girl in a Berks County home Thursday morning.

The child’s mother was in custody and considered a suspect after police officers found the child unresponsive in the home on the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township, township police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said.

The child's father confirmed to NBC10 that she was a girl.

The officers arrived at the property around 3:40 a.m. after a 911 call about the unresponsive toddler, Fullerton said. The officers administered CPR while paramedics arrived, he said.

The paramedics rushed the girl to Reading Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

The toddler’s mother was taken to the same hospital for treatment of injuries, Fullerton said. He added that it was unclear if her injuries may have been self-inflicted.

Others were inside the home at the time officers arrived, but no one else was in custody, Fullerton said.

