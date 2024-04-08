Two police officers were hurt when they were attacked as they responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in Galloway Township, NJ on Sunday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened when a pair of officers were responding to home along Cresson Avenue after a 9-1-1 call hung up at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

While investigating that call, officials said, the officers were attacked by an individual. One of the officers was stabbed in the face and, police officials said, the other officer suffered a head injury.

The suspect -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was apprehended after the incident and both officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

One officer was treated and released while the other was hospitalized with non-life-threating injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

Police officials have not yet provided more information on this incident, however, they said that there would be more details made available on Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.