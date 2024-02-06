Police investigating after package containing preserved fetuses delivered to the Mutter Museum

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a package was delivered to the Mutter Museum Tuesday morning.

Police said at approximately 11:26 a.m. museum staff reported that they received a package containing two preserved fetuses in a glass jar.

The source of the package is unknown at this time and police are investigating.

The fetuses have been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The Mutter Museum is located at 19 S 22nd Street in Center City. It is a medical museum that contains a collection of anatomical and pathological specimens, wax models, and antique medical equipment.

NBC10 has reached out to the museum for comment on this incident but have not heard back yet.

The Philadelphia Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call or text the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.