Police investigating after 2 found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montco

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Law enforcement officials are investigating after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday in Lower Moreland Township, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

On Sunday, the Montgomery County DA’s office announced the murder of Durdona Sultanova, 43, who was shot and killed by her ex-husband, Al Allaberg, 44.

Police said the murder-suicide occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Carson Terrace in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.
At 4:38 p.m. police were called to the home after two young residents called 911. When police arrived they found the bodies of Sultanova and Allaberg in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, police said.

Autopsies on the bodies were performed on Sunday, March 17 by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office who found that Sultanova’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the manner of the death was homicide. Allaberg’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was suicide.

At this time there is no further information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

