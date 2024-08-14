Delaware County

Police investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Delaware County

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police are at the scene of a shooting involving a minor Tuesday night in Delaware County.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Darby Terrace in Darby, Pa., around 10:30 p.m.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where about half a dozen cop cars were gathered.

At this time there is no further information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

