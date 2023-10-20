Detectives in Glassboro are investigating after one man was killed and another was injured when shots were fired near Rowan University in New Jersey on Friday.

The incident happened on the 100 block of Academy Road in Glassboro about one mile from Rowan University.

University officials confirmed that their police officers assisted Glassboro officers at the scene.

Skyforce10 was over the scene Friday afternoon where police caution tape surrounded a home as an ambulance was parked near by.

The house was surrounded by cop cars as police investigated and took photos.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.