Police in Pa. Can Now Confiscate, Destroy, Sell Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes

Police in Pennsylvania will now be able to confiscate, destroy or sell illegal all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes under a new law passed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The legislation, signed Wednesday, bans people form driving ATVs and dirt bikes on public roadways (including the berm or shoulder), sidewalks and pedalcycle lanes. It follows a push by some lawmakers to crack down on the illegally operated vehicles, which they say pose a safety risk.

“We have seen countless incidences of property being destroyed, injuries to pedestrians and the tragic loss of life of innocent bystanders due to these reckless actions,” Sen. Pat Browne, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement ahead of Wolf’s signing.

The bill creates a tiered system of punishments for people caught operating the ATVs and dirt bikes illegally.

A first offense comes with a $50-$200 fine and costs of prosecution or a jail sentence of no more than 10 days if a person can’t pay the fine or costs. A subsequent offense comes with a $100-$300 fine and costs of prosecution or a jail sentence of no more than 30 days if a person can’t pay the fine or costs.

Police officers are also allowed to impound the vehicle while the case goes to court. If a person is convicted, police officers will be able to destroy the vehicles, sell them or turn them over to the district attorney’s office or the Attorney General, who could retain them for “official use."