Philadelphia

Dirt Bike Rider Surrenders in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash With Teen Skateboarder

The teen skateboarder was identified as 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario

By David Chang and Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The dirt bike rider wanted for striking and killing a teen skateboarder and then leaving the scene surrendered to police Thursday, Philadelphia police announced.

Kevin Rubio, 19, of North Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Police said they were able to identify Rubio as the dirt bike operator after an extensive investigation and the assistance of the public and witnesses.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., Jesus Gomez-Rosario, 17, was riding a skateboard west on Allegheny Avenue. At the same time, Rubio was on a dirt bike was traveling at a high speed on Allegheny Avenue and doing wheelies on the street when he struck Rosario and left the scene. 

Surveillance video of the crash and a photo of 17-year-old Jesus Gomez Rosario.

Rosario was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. 

"He was a good kid," Yaharia Colon, Rosario's sister, told NBC10. "For this to happen to my brother, I want justice. Justice for my brother. He didn't deserve to die that way."

Philadelphia police are searching for a dirt bike rider who they say struck and killed a teen skateboarder and then fled the scene. Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect.

Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of the accident last week. Investigators said Rubio appeared to have suffered minor injuries.

