Police ID 2 Persons of Interest in Triple Homicide in Philadelphia

Police have identified and are searching for two persons of interest in a quadruple shooting that left three teenagers dead and another injured in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood last week.

On April 28, at 3:36 p.m., police responded to a report of a person with a gun and a shooting on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street. When they arrived they found 17-year-old Malik Ballard on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, 18-year-old Khalif Frezghi on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds and 14-year-old Salah Fleming just inside the doorway of a home. All three teens were pronounced dead.

A fourth victim – a 16-year-old boy – was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A gun was also recovered from inside the home.

Investigators believe there was a gun deal or gun swap inside the home prior to the shooting.

"They go into a house on that block for some sort of transaction," Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said. "At some point during their meeting, gunfire erupted and resulted in four shooting victims. Three succumbed to their injuries."

A short time later, police found a black Ford Edge they believe was involved in the shooting on the 500 block of East Wyoming Street. Two teen boys were then arrested and charged with violation of the uniform firearms act and other related offenses in connection to the shooting.

"The gun violence with the juveniles is out of control, that goes without saying," Inspector Ransom said. "We believe the parents need to be more involved in this to make it happen."

On Monday, Philadelphia Police announced they identified two additional persons of interest in the shooting, 15-year-old Taj Lennon and 22-year-old Tyree Lennon. Investigators believe the two are cousins and said they have outstanding warrants. They are both considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts or the incident, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 911.

Tyree Lennon

Taj Lennon

Fleming was an eighth grade student at Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School. Students and staff at the school will organize a memorial for the teen boy.

"This city was known as Philadelphia, city of brotherly love," Veronica Joyner, the founder of the school, told NBC10. "We're now known as 'Killadelphia,' the city of brotherly hate."