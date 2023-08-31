Police ID 12-year-old boy found dead inside trash can in Philly

Police have identified a 12-year-old boy who was found dead inside a trash can in Philadelphia last week.

On Aug. 23, at 10:24 a.m. police officers responded to a radio call to the 5500 block of Cherry Street, according to investigators.

When the officers arrived, sanitation workers directed police to a trash can on the rear of a Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) dump truck, where they found the body of a boy.

The boy was pronounced dead by responding medics at 10:26 a.m. that day and the victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation, police said.

On Thursday, police announced that medical examiners identified the boy as 12-year-old Hezekiah Bernard.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.