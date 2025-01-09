Police: Former Camden Catholic High athletic director defrauded school

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after charging the former athletic director for Camden Catholic High School with theft and other offenses.

According to police, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2024, officers served charges to Samuel Hardy, 31, of Lower Alloways Creek, after investigators determined that Hardy had, allegedly, rented the school's athletic turf for his personal benefit.

In a statement on Hardy's charging, officials said that an investigation found that at various times from March 2023 through February of 2024, Hardy is alleged to have rented the high school's turf field to local sports organizations, but kept no records of the transactions and never provided any payments to the school.

According to police, investigators found that, instead, more than $17,000 in stolen funds were deposited into Hardy's personal bank account.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642 and Detective Dennis Moore of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8827.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS