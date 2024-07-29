Police find runaway pony in Wilmington, Del., return it home

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, found an especially playful fugitive on Monday morning, a pony named Southern Star Lightning, or effectually called "Bolt," by his owner.

According to police, officers in New Castle County discovered the pony wandering along Lynthwaite Farm Lane near the Village of Rocky Run in Wilmington at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police officials posted photos with the miniature horse on social media shortly afterwards in an attempt to find out where the animal came from.

In a post, officials joked that tryout's for police mounted units wouldn't be held until next year and "we’re not sure he’ll meet the height requirements anyway!"

As of about 9:10 a.m., on Monday, law enforcement officials announced they they had found the pony's owner. It appeared that, overnight, the pony was able to knock down a fence at his home and wander off before he was located by police on Monday morning.

The animal, officials said, was returned home without incident.