Delaware

Police find runaway pony in Wilmington, Del., return it home

A pony -- named Southern Star Lightning, or affectionally called 'Bolt,' -- escaped from a Wilmington property and wandered the area until he was recovered by police and returned home on Monday

By Hayden Mitman

An officer with the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware poses with a pony that was found and returned to its owner on Monday, July 29, 2024.
New Castle County Police Department

Police in New Castle County, Delaware, found an especially playful fugitive on Monday morning, a pony named Southern Star Lightning, or effectually called "Bolt," by his owner.

According to police, officers in New Castle County discovered the pony wandering along Lynthwaite Farm Lane near the Village of Rocky Run in Wilmington at about 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police officials posted photos with the miniature horse on social media shortly afterwards in an attempt to find out where the animal came from.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In a post, officials joked that tryout's for police mounted units wouldn't be held until next year and "we’re not sure he’ll meet the height requirements anyway!"

As of about 9:10 a.m., on Monday, law enforcement officials announced they they had found the pony's owner. It appeared that, overnight, the pony was able to knock down a fence at his home and wander off before he was located by police on Monday morning.

The animal, officials said, was returned home without incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 5 hours ago

1 dead, 3 hurt after stolen vehicle crashes into SUV in Montco, source says

Temple University 32 mins ago

Temple University Police mourn K9 that died due to medical condition

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us