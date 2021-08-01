Police Find Body of Missing Bucks County Woman

Police found the body of a Bucks County woman who went missing last month.

On July 10, Cassandra "Casey" Johnston, 26, of Oakford, Pennsylvania, was reported missing after visiting clubs and bars in Philadelphia with a group of friends. She was last seen driving her car on 12th and Vine streets and approaching the ramp to I-95 around 5:30 a.m. that morning.

Her disappearance sparked an extensive search effort in Philadelphia as well as on social media. Police said they received several tips from the community.

On Saturday, a private investigator hired by Johnston's family was in a private aircraft when he spotted a vehicle just off Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia. The investigator notified police who confirmed the vehicle was Johnston's silver 2016 Ford Focus that she had driven at the time of her disappearance.

Police searched the area Saturday but didn't find her. On Sunday, during another search, they discovered a body in the Byberry Creek off Thornton and Townsend roads, about a half a mile away from where the car was found. Police said the body matched Johnston's description.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner confirmed the body was Johnston and said she died from blunt impact trauma. The manner of death was listed as an accident.

During a press conference early Sunday evening, Lower Southampton Township Police Chief John "Ted" Krimmel Jr. said investigators believe Johnston crashed her car and was ejected from the vehicle.

"She was heading westbound on Woodhaven Road. It appears she didn't negotiate the curve properly getting off of the ramp," Chief Krimmel said. "She went down into a culvert. Went airborne, up and over the guardrail. She crashed into a tree, probably about 30 feet in the air. We believe she was ejected from the car, through the sunroof."

Chief Krimmel said the car landed about 49 yards from the roadway. He also believes Johnston's body moved into the creek during flooding that occurred on July 12.

"The theory is, on the 12th, if you remember we had some flooding in the area. We think that culvert filled with water and probably moved her into that creek," Chief Krimmel said. "So that's why she wound up a half mile down the stream."

Police said they likely would've found Johnston quicker if she had her phone with her at the time of the crash but she lost it the night she went missing.