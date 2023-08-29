Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot and killed following an altercation in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood on Monday night.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 10:21 p.m., on the 900 block of W.Lycoming Street, in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood, where they found a man on the sidewalk, unresponsive, after he had been shot once in the abdomen.

He said that officers took the unidentified man -- believed to have been in his late 30s or early 40s -- to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10:52 p.m.

At the location where the man was found, Small said that officers found a trail of blood, but, he said, they found no spent shell casings at the scene.

"It's possible a revolver was used because we could not find any ballistic evidence at this time," he said.

Investigation into the incident, he said, found that nearby cameras had recorded the incident. Footage from these cameras showed the man involved in a physical altercation on the roadway with another individual before the shooting, said Small.

"The fight ends up between two parked cars and that's when we believe the shot is fired," he said.

The gunman, Small said, then fled north on Lycoming Street. He was dressed in all black and had a black backpack on at the time of the shooting, said the chief inspector.

No arrests have yet been made and no gun has been recovered, however, Small said that officers have recovered and were working to review additional video from the incident.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.