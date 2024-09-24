Philadelphia police are digging up human remains as part of an ongoing project to identify the bodies of people who died under suspicious circumstances.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit as well as local, state and university collaborators partnered up to create the Remains Identification Project (RIP) in 2018 to exhume and identify victims who died tragically. So far the effort – which is funded by a grant -- has identified seven people.

Police said all the remains are of unidentified people whose deaths were ruled by the Medical Examiner as a homicide, probable homicide or undetermined.

Tuesday afternoon, RIP officials exhumed remains at Potter’s Field on 12841 Dunks Ferry Road in Philadelphia. Portions of the remains will be recovered for DNA testing and sequencing to apply Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy (FIGG) techniques, according to officials.