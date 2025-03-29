Pennsylvania

New squiggly lines painted on Pennsylvania road to deter drivers from speeding

By Cherise Lynch

Drivers are going to be doing a double take when they cruise down one road in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials within the township have decided to paint squiggly solid yellow lines and single white lines on Grays Lane in an effort to stop people from speeding.

"These traffic calming measures are being installed due to the numerous complaints/concerns we receive from residents about the "speedway" Grays Lane has become. It was discussed at length with our Traffic Engineers, Highway Safety Officers, and Public Works," officials posted on the Montogomery Township FaceBook page.

In response to a few concerned comments, officials also wrote, "Yes, this is a legitimate precaution that has been put in place."

Officials shared that highway safety officers and traffic engineers had determined that it was the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the residents.

