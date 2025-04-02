Former Del. high school principal forged payments for lover, police say

Law enforcement officials in Delaware have arrested the former principal of Sussex County High School on allegations that claim she falsified documents and used school funds to pay a man she was romantically involved with false overtime claims.

According to police, the individual that received the, allegedly, misbegotten payments was a staff member in the Indian River School District.

Police officials said Judith Brittingham, 46, of Lewes, Delaware has been charged with official misconduct, theft and related charges following an investigation into payments she allegedly made to benefit an Indian River School District paraprofessional with whom she was involved in a romantic relationship.

"No one is above the law or beneath justice,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a statement on Brittingham's arrest. “Public employees who break the law are harming taxpayers, themselves, and good public servants whose work is undermined when the public trust is eroded. I am grateful to our prosecutors and the Delaware State Police for their dedication as we move forward with this case.”

According to police, Brittingham is alleged to have falsified overtime and mileage compensation payments, beginning in April of 2022 through May of 2023, to a man with whom she was romantically involved with -- though, police officials did not provide further information on this individual.

Brittingham is alleged to have claimed at least 159 false overtime shifts for this individual, resulting in over $15,000 in undue overtime pay.

The payments came to light after, police officials said, Brittingham's relationship with the individual involved came to light in 2024.

Also, officials noted, the paraprofessional that, police believe, benefitted from Brittingham's alleged efforts was not aware and did not consent to them.