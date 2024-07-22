Police SUV with lights, sirens on collides with car in West Philadelphia, police say

Two people were checked out for any possible injuries after a police SUV with its sirens on and their car collided in West Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood Monday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of South 57th and Larchwood streets around 6:15 a.m. on July 22, 2024, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

The police officer had the lights and sirens activated while responding to a call when the SUV collided with the car at the intersection, investigators said.

The force of the wreck caused the SUV to come to a stop on the sidewalk.

An ambulance arrived on the scene. Two people in the car didn't appear to be seriously hurt, but were taken to the hospital for observation, police said.

The officer wasn't hurt, investigators said.

No further details were given about the wreck.