Philadelphia

Police are searching for a driver involved in a ‘road rage' shooting that left a man injured

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the driver of a truck that was involved in a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia in November 2023.

The truck police are looking for is a red 2016-2019 Ford F150 pickup truck with a black tonneau cover, tinted side windows, a front vanity plate and a white graphic on a rear window.

Police released video surveillance and images of the truck in question to the public.

The shooting the truck is believed to be involved in took place on Nov. 20, 2023 on the 7900 block of Horrocks St.

A 19-year-old man was shot once in the left hand and the driver of the red Ford fired through the driver’s side window of the victim’s car during what police are calling a road rage incident.

If you have any information in connection with this shooting or the whereabouts of the wanted driver, contact the shooting investigation group at 215-686-8271.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

