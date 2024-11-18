Planes collide at Doylestown Airport

Crews are responding to an incident at the Doylestown Airport after a small plane collided with another aircraft there on Monday afternoon.

NBC10's Skyforce10 was over the scene at about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, when a pair of planes could be seen after some kind of crash occurred at the Doylestown Airport, located along the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Doylestown.

As of about 12:50 p.m., officials had not yet confirmed how many people may have been aboard either aircraft nor have they said if anyone in either plane was injured in this incident.

They have also not yet detailed what led to this crash.

NBC10 is working to learn more about this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.