Plane makes emergency landing in Northeast Philly field

No one was injured and no property was damaged, officials said, after a small plane made an emergency landing in a vacant field in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 1:03 p.m., near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Bluegrass Road, when a plane attempting to land at the nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport "experienced a malfunction" and needed to make an emergency landing.

The plane was able to safely come to rest in a field near the airport and, officials said, neither of the two people about the small aircraft were injured and there was no damage done to property during this incident.

The FAA has been notified of the emergency landing, officials said and an investigation is ongoing.

