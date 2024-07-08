Delaware County

Pizza chain location catches fire in Delaware County

The July 8, 2024, fire brought firefighters to the rear of the Pizzeria Uno at 1516 Providence Avenue in Chester, Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

Fire truck with ladder up and lights on behind Pizzeria Uno's in Chester, Pennsylvania, on July 8, 2024.

Fire damaged the rear of a pizza restaurant in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, early Monday.

Flames broke out around 4:10 a.m. on July 8, 2024, at the Pizzeria Uno Widener at 1516 Providence Avenue in Chester, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Fire crews arrived to find a dumpster in the rear of the pizza place on fire, officials said.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze -- which would be investigated by the city fire marshal -- under control. Firefighters remained on the scene in the minutes after the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire appeared to do some exterior damage to the rear of the Uno location.

NBC10 has reached out to Uno corporate for comment about the blaze.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us