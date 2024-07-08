Pizza chain location catches fire in Delaware County

Fire damaged the rear of a pizza restaurant in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, early Monday.

Flames broke out around 4:10 a.m. on July 8, 2024, at the Pizzeria Uno Widener at 1516 Providence Avenue in Chester, officials said.

Fire crews arrived to find a dumpster in the rear of the pizza place on fire, officials said.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the blaze -- which would be investigated by the city fire marshal -- under control. Firefighters remained on the scene in the minutes after the fire.

The fire appeared to do some exterior damage to the rear of the Uno location.

NBC10 has reached out to Uno corporate for comment about the blaze.