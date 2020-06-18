Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Bus Driver Charged After Striking, Killing Student From Philly Suburbs

University of Pittsburgh student and Chester County native Barbara Como was struck and killed by a bus in Pittsburgh earlier this year

What to Know

  • Authorities have charged a Port Authority bus driver with involuntary manslaughter months after she struck and killed a University of Pittsburgh student from the Philadelphia suburbs.
  • Shavonne James was behind the wheel on Jan. 18 when she turned and hit 20-year-old Barbara Como of Chester Springs.
  • Pittsburgh police on Wednesday also charged the 33-year-old James with reckless driving, failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and operating an improperly equipped vehicle. 

Police on Wednesday also charged 33-year-old Shavonne James with reckless driving, failure to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and operating an improperly equipped vehicle. It could not be determined if James has a lawyer.

James was behind the wheel of the bus on Jan. 18 when she turned and hit 20-year-old Barbara Como of Chester Springs, Chester County, authorities said. She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead.

The college senior studied anthropology and psychology, according to school officials, and she was on track to graduate this year. Como had aspired to be a research psychologist, school officials said.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

