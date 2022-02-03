Montgomery County

Pictures: KOP Mall Gallery Showcases BIPOC Artists

By Jason Ryan | NBC10

Jason Ryan / NBC10

A new gallery at the King of Prussia mall is putting the spotlight on Montgomery County’s artists of color.

The free installation features works from 15 artists and will be on display through March 31.

“This installation is an important element of our Arts Montco brand, and a wonderful way to provide exposure for these incredible artists with the mall’s high foot traffic,” Valley Forge Tourism’s Associate Vice President of Communications Rachel Riley said in a statement announcing the gallery.  

Check out some of the works below, and make sure to check them out in person, too!

"Girl with Fabric Scarf" by Yolanda Ward
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Girl with Fabric Scarf" by Yolanda Ward
"Untitled #2" by Shelby Brisbane
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Untitled #2" by Shelby Brisbane
"The Melanated Youth" by Eric Nigel Taulton
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"The Melanated Youth" by Eric Nigel Taulton
"The Lunch Hour" by Ruth Bessie Bridges
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"The Lunch Hour" by Ruth Bessie Bridges
"Perception" by Abigail Coachi
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Perception" by Abigail Coachi
"Moody Jones Gallery" by Taylor Morris
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Moody Jones Gallery" by Taylor Morris
"Let's Get Personal" by Jailene Rodriquez
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Let's Get Personal" by Jailene Rodriquez
"Late for Dinner" by Amanda Cook
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Late for Dinner" by Amanda Cook
"InnerSense" by Mydera Taliah
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"InnerSense" by Mydera Taliah
"Bonded to Compromise" by Brian Hearns
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Bonded to Compromise" by Brian Hearns
"Billie" by Lassalle Jackson
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Billie" by Lassalle Jackson
"Farewell, Masterji" by Mekha Varghese
Jason Ryan / NBC10
"Farewell, Masterji" by Mekha Varghese
"Front and Center"
"Front and Center"
"Brave" by Dane Tilghman
Jason Ryan NBC10
"Brave" by Dane Tilghman

