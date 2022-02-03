Pictures: KOP Mall Gallery Showcases BIPOC Artists

A new gallery at the King of Prussia mall is putting the spotlight on Montgomery County’s artists of color.

The free installation features works from 15 artists and will be on display through March 31.

“This installation is an important element of our Arts Montco brand, and a wonderful way to provide exposure for these incredible artists with the mall’s high foot traffic,” Valley Forge Tourism’s Associate Vice President of Communications Rachel Riley said in a statement announcing the gallery.

Check out some of the works below, and make sure to check them out in person, too!

Jason Ryan / NBC10

