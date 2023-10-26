Philly's mayoral candidates meet in first — and only — debate

The candidates for Philadelphia's highest office met in what would be their first -- and only -- debate set to be held before the pair face on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Held Thursday morning in the studio for NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW Newsradio, the candidates -- Cherelle Parker, a Democrat, and Republican David Oh -- vied over a number of issues, including gun violence and safety in Philadelphia to the proposal for a new 76ers arena in the city's Chinatown section.

Parker opened the day, calling herself a proud, pro-labor, pro-union Democrat.

"We can make Philadelphia the safest cleanest and greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all," she promised.

By contrast, in his opening statement, Oh discussed the history of Philadelphia reminding listeners that the city was a a leading city "in our history from time to time," saying it was a manufacturing hub and at the forefront of the fight against slavery.

"We can be that great city again, but we are going to have to do a couple things first. One, we are going to have to make our city safe," he said.

In discussing the ongoing issues of gun violence in the city, the candidates were asked if they would focus more on prosecuting lower level offenses -- like looting and gun violations -- or would they support more resources on enforcing more serious, violent crimes.

"This is not an either or, this is a both," Parker replied.

She said that there needs to be a comprehensive approach to addressing public safety, noting that it's up to the mayor to select a police commissioner that would ensure zero tolerance for abuse of authority while also making sure that elected officials support those who enforce the law.

"We need accountability," she said.

Parker suggested utilizing a program called CompStat 360 as a way to make sure that the police are making an impact on the city's crime rate.

She also suggested bolstering the police force with new technology, as well.

For Oh, he argued that crimes considered "low-level" still hurt community members.

"Under the broken window theory, if we could deal with these problems at the beginning, show people this is not something we will tolerate in our city, we will not have the influx of violations and violators we are now dealing with," he said.

He said that he would intend to ensure that "all laws" are enforced by the city's police force, if elected.

On the proposed 76ers arena in Center City, Oh has said in the past that he is opposed to the idea, though Parker said she hasn't made a firm stance yet, and she would like to hear more neighborhood input as well as viewpoints from Philadelphians across the city.

"An economic development of that magnitude has to be vetted and people in this city have to know its impact on them as well," she said.

Oh, however, defended his stance saying the project isn't a bad idea overall, but it would be a bad idea if it's developed in the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

"Its inconstant with what that location is. A lot of things are just whether the shoe fits," he said. "I do know they put out a proposal, but there's not enough details to exactly know what it is, what it's measured or what it needs."

For more from the debate, check out KYW Newsradio's full report here.