Philadelphia

Philly School District to Open In-Person Assessment Centers for Special Needs Students

Assessors will start reaching out to eligible students and their guardians beginning Jan. 19 to schedule their assessments

By Rudy Chinchilla

School District of Philadelphia
Google Maps

The School District of Philadelphia plans to open six centers around the city to provide in-person assessments for students with special needs.

The Specialized Services Regional Centers will begin operating Jan. 25 from within six schools throughout the city, the district said in a press release. The centers “will allow trained staff to conduct in-person student assessments and complete evaluations and reevaluations needed to inform Individualized Education Plans (IEPs),” according to the district.

An IEP is a federal mandate for students with special needs enrolled in public schools. It generally sets out the educational and developmental goals for the child for a particular school year.

“Parents, teachers, administrators and staff have continued to adjust and be creative to best support our students with diverse needs. Opening these centers is a crucial next step to help us evaluate and meet their needs during these challenging times,” Superintendent William Hite said in a statement.

coronavirus pandemic Sep 3, 2020

Should Special Ed Students Be Back in Classrooms? It's Complicated

schooling in a pandemic Sep 4, 2020

Special Ed Students Left Behind as Pandemic Restrictions Continue

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

The assessments will be used to determine if students will be eligible for special education servies.

Assessors will start reaching out to eligible students and their guardians beginning Jan. 19 to schedule their assessments.

Coronavirus safety precautions will be in place during the assessments, including mask-wearing and social distancing practices. Students and staff will also be administered rapid COVID-19 antigen tests before proceeding.

Guardians will be responsible for getting students to the centers, but the district said it will “consider” transportation assistant requests.

The six assessment centers will be at the following locations:

  • West Philadelphia High School
    4901 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19139
  • Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush
    11081 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154
  • Martin Luther King High School
    6100 Stenton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138
  • Thomas A. Edison High School
    151 West Luzerne St., Philadelphia, PA 19140
  • Strawberry Mansion High School
    3133 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132
  • Creative and Performing Arts High School
    901 S, Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSchool District of Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us