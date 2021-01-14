Philly School District to Open In-Person Assessment Centers for Special Needs Students

The School District of Philadelphia plans to open six centers around the city to provide in-person assessments for students with special needs.

The Specialized Services Regional Centers will begin operating Jan. 25 from within six schools throughout the city, the district said in a press release. The centers “will allow trained staff to conduct in-person student assessments and complete evaluations and reevaluations needed to inform Individualized Education Plans (IEPs),” according to the district.

An IEP is a federal mandate for students with special needs enrolled in public schools. It generally sets out the educational and developmental goals for the child for a particular school year.

“Parents, teachers, administrators and staff have continued to adjust and be creative to best support our students with diverse needs. Opening these centers is a crucial next step to help us evaluate and meet their needs during these challenging times,” Superintendent William Hite said in a statement.

The assessments will be used to determine if students will be eligible for special education servies.

Assessors will start reaching out to eligible students and their guardians beginning Jan. 19 to schedule their assessments.

Coronavirus safety precautions will be in place during the assessments, including mask-wearing and social distancing practices. Students and staff will also be administered rapid COVID-19 antigen tests before proceeding.

Guardians will be responsible for getting students to the centers, but the district said it will “consider” transportation assistant requests.

The six assessment centers will be at the following locations: