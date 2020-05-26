Restaurants

Philly Relaxes Restaurant Rules, Allows In-Person Ordering of Takeout

But you still can't eat inside the restaurants, for now

A woman cooks in a restaurant
Shaira Arias / Telemundo62

Food preparation at South Philly Barbacoa.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Philadelphia will allow people to walk up to restaurants and food trucks and order food -- as long as fewer than 10 people are in line.

Dining inside the restaurants is still prohibited, for now.

And yes, you will have to wear a mask. In fact, Philadelphians should get used to that for the intermediate future, Philadelphia's health commissioner said Tuesday.

Still, in-person ordering is one step toward relaxing the stay-at-home order that has been in place for months in the city.

"This is what I would consider to be a first step toward a new normal here," said Dr. Thomas Farley, the city's health commissioner.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

