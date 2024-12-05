Philly police seek armed gunman in string of West Philly robberies

Police in Philadelphia are seeking a man who, official believe, robbed at least three stores in West Philadelphia at gunpoint in the month of October.

In the first instance, police said, officers responded to a robbery call at the Haverford Mini Market, located along the 5400 block of Haverford Avenue, after employees there said around 1:30 p.m., that day, a man robbed the store at gunpoint.

Here, officials said, the man held a gun on a cashier and made off with about $300 in cash.

According to police, store surveillance footage showed the man pacing around outside the store before he wandered in and walked around for about five minutes before committing the crime.

Police are seeking this man following a string of armed robberies in West Philadelphia. (Philadelphia Police Department )

In this incident, the man was described as being about six-foot, three-inches tall with a slender build, and being about 60 to 65 years old. He had gray hair and a gray beard, officials said.

The next day, on Oct. 8, 2024, at about 12:54 p.m., police believe a man matching this individual's description robbed a shop along the 4800 block of Chester Avenue in West Philadelphia.

In this incident, officials said, a man pulled a firearm on the worker at the register, pointed at it and demanded money.

The man received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store, police officials said.

Then, one day later, on Oct. 9, 2024, at about 10:52 a.m., police believe the same man robbed the Vine Deli and Grocery store, located along the 200 block of North Simpson Avenue.

In this incident, a man entered the store and purchased cigars before, police said, he pulled out a handgun and aimed at the clerk.

However, in this incident, when the man approached the register and tried to get it open, a worker at the store grabbed the handgun and wrestled it out of the gunman's hands with the help of another employee, officials said.

The man then fled the store and was seen headed towards 65th Street, officials said.

Anyone who may have information on these crimes or this suspect, is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.