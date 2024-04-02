Kensington

Philly police release footage of gunman sought in slaying of 15-year-old boy

The Philadelphia Police Department has shared surveillance images of a man that, officials believe, shot and killed Duvan Dennis, 15, on Feb. 9

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Police Department has released surveillance images in the hopes of tracking down the gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy in Kensington on Feb. 9.

On Monday, officials released surveillance footage that, they said, shows the man suspected in this crime, on his way to shoot and kill 15-year-old Duvan Dennis, before depicting how the alleged gunman fled the scene of the crime.

Léelo en español aquí

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:25 p.m. along the 2900 block of Ruth Street on Feb. 9, when Dennis, from the city's Juniata Park neighborhood, was shot multiple times. He died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Newly released surveillance footage, police said, shows the gunman on his way to commit the crime, his flight from the scene and depicts the vehicle that the shooter used in the commission of this incident.

Police officials described the suspected gunman as wearing a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants and New Balance sneakers on the night of the slaying. He drove away from the scene in a black BMW, officials said.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who might have information on this crime to submit a tip by call or text to 215-686-TIPS (8477) or contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.

