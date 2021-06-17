Philly Police Officer Fires at Suspected Gunman Near SEPTA Station

A Philadelphia police officer heard gunshots and when the officer went to investigate a gunman pointed a gun at him, investigators said. The officer then opened fire.

The scene played out around 1 a.m. Thursday near SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center, Philadelphia police said.

The uniformed 15th District officer on patrol heard gunshots and then saw a gunman firing shots near Pratt Street and Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The officer exited his vehicle, that's when the male pointed the gun at the officer," Small said.

The officer then fired several shots at the suspected gunman, Small said.

The 29-year-old suspected gunman wasn't hit by any bullets and ran off, ditching a gun into a trashcan as the officer and responding SEPTA police officers gave chase, Small said.

Police arrested the man and recovered the gun, Small said. They then began searching for clues.

Investigators found evidence that the gunman had fired at least three shots, and saw some drops of blood on the ground.

A 34-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. He said he had been shot at Pratt and Frankford. He was listed in stable condition.

"At this time it looks like a justified police discharge," Small said.

This was the second time this week that Philadelphia police opened fire. Late Monday night, police shot two men in the West Mount Airy neighborhood.

