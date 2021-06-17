Frankford

Philly Police Officer Fires at Suspected Gunman Near SEPTA Station

The scene played out near SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center early Thursday morning

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia police officer heard gunshots and when the officer went to investigate a gunman pointed a gun at him, investigators said. The officer then opened fire.

The scene played out around 1 a.m. Thursday near SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center, Philadelphia police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The uniformed 15th District officer on patrol heard gunshots and then saw a gunman firing shots near Pratt Street and Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"The officer exited his vehicle, that's when the male pointed the gun at the officer," Small said.

The officer then fired several shots at the suspected gunman, Small said.

Philadelphia 23 hours ago

FBI Agents Kill Philly Kidnapping Suspect in NJ Apartment; Victim Found Safe

Philadelphia Jun 15

Police Shoot 2 Men in Philly's West Mount Airy

The 29-year-old suspected gunman wasn't hit by any bullets and ran off, ditching a gun into a trashcan as the officer and responding SEPTA police officers gave chase, Small said.

Police arrested the man and recovered the gun, Small said. They then began searching for clues.

Investigators found evidence that the gunman had fired at least three shots, and saw some drops of blood on the ground.

A 34-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. He said he had been shot at Pratt and Frankford. He was listed in stable condition.

"At this time it looks like a justified police discharge," Small said.

This was the second time this week that Philadelphia police opened fire. Late Monday night, police shot two men in the West Mount Airy neighborhood.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

FrankfordPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policegun violencepolice shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Philly Live Entertainment COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us