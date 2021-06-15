Philadelphia

Police Shoot 2 Men in Philly's West Mount Airy

Officers had finished interviewing a homeowner who called 911 when they say the men started firing at them from down the street

Two men were shot by police after they opened fire on the officers along a Northwest Philadelphia street Monday night, police said.

It was just before 10:15 p.m. when a homeowner called 911 to report a person with a gun along the 300 block of Glen Echo Road in the city's West Mount Airy neighborhood.

Officers wrapped up an interview with the homeowner and were walking near their police car when they heard gunfire. Two men were firing in their direction, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police returned fire and their bullets struck both men. Police said a 19-year-old man was hit in the leg and a 23-year-old was grazed in the face by a bullet, Gripp said. The officers were not hit.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and were last listed in stable condition.

Officers recovered a handgun and a rifle, Gripp said.

"We’re not entirely sure what the genesis of all this, but right now very fortunate that police officers weren’t injured, and the two individuals both carrying weapons, both being held in custody, grateful their injuries weren’t worse," Gripp said.

