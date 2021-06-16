Philadelphia

FBI Agents Investigating Kidnapping Out of Philly Shoot Suspect in NJ Home: Sources

The investigation is in its very early stages and few details were immediately available

By Jonathan Dienst

FBI agents shot and critically wounded a suspect at a New Jersey home during a raid connected to a kidnapping investigation out of Philadelphia, four senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York Wednesday.

One of the law enforcement sources says the FBI and Philadelphia police tracked the suspect to a house in Leonia and that the FBI Newark SWAT team was called in to assist with the arrest.

The suspect, about whom no details were immediately clear, was believed to have been armed when agents opened fire, the sources said, noting the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

No other details were immediately available.

