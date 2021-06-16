FBI Agents Investigating Kidnapping Out of Philly Shoot Suspect in NJ Home: Sources

FBI agents shot and critically wounded a suspect at a New Jersey home during a raid connected to a kidnapping investigation out of Philadelphia, four senior law enforcement sources told NBC New York Wednesday.

One of the law enforcement sources says the FBI and Philadelphia police tracked the suspect to a house in Leonia and that the FBI Newark SWAT team was called in to assist with the arrest.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect, about whom no details were immediately clear, was believed to have been armed when agents opened fire, the sources said, noting the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

No other details were immediately available.