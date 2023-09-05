Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is set to leave the police force (and the city) behind before the end of the month, city officials announced on Tuesday morning.

Before 10 a.m. Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement, announced that Outlaw had accepted "a new leadership position with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as Deputy Chief Security Officer."

Kenney appointed First Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford, Jr. as Interim Police Commissioner.

The mayor said that Outlaw's last day as police commissioner would be Sept. 22.

As noted in a statement from Kenney, Outlaw had been the commissioner for three-and-a-half years.

She became commissioner in February of 2020 and was the first Black woman to lead the city's police force.

Prior to coming to Philadelphia, she was also the first Black woman to lead the Portland, Oregon, police department, a statement noted.

“Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement. “We wish her success in her new position and thank Commissioner Outlaw for her dedication to serve the residents of Philadelphia.”

Outlaw, in a statement, said she commended the "hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force."

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney’s administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department,” said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “The hard work, resilience, and professionalism of our force is truly commendable. Our team has shown incredible adaptability and has worked tirelessly to maintain our pillars of organizational excellence, crime prevention and reduction, and community engagement and inclusion even in the face of adversity. My staff’s teamwork, innovative thinking, and determination have kept the Department moving forward, and for that, I am extremely grateful.”

