Philly Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police officer shot a man who investigators say was armed with a knife.

Police were called to Wyoming Avenue and Rorer Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man armed with a knife. Responding police officers then spotted a man, believed to be in his mid-40’s, who was allegedly holding a knife.

Investigators said two of the officers shot the man with tasers but to no effect. An officer then fired a gun at the man, shooting him at least once.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

While there are surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting took place, investigators said they have not yet obtained any video. The officers involved were wearing body cameras however.

