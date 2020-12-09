police-involved shooting

Philly Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife, Police Say

Investigators said two of the officers shot the man with tasers but to no effect. An officer then fired a gun at the man, shooting him at least once. 

By Brandon Hudson and David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police officer shot a man who investigators say was armed with a knife. 

Police were called to Wyoming Avenue and Rorer Street Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man armed with a knife. Responding police officers then spotted a man, believed to be in his mid-40’s, who was allegedly holding a knife. 

Investigators said two of the officers shot the man with tasers but to no effect. An officer then fired a gun at the man, shooting him at least once. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

New Restrictions Could Come to Pennsylvania as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

‘Cross Section of America' to Participate in Joe Biden's Inauguration

The man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. 

While there are surveillance cameras in the area where the shooting took place, investigators said they have not yet obtained any video. The officers involved were wearing body cameras however. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

police-involved shootingPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us