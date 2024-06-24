Philly officer on dirt bike struck by a Polaris Slingshot, police say

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after he was struck by a three-wheeler motorcycle while riding a dirt bike, officials said.

The officer – who is assigned to the ATV detail – was riding a dirt bike northbound on Broad Street when he was struck by a Polaris Slingshot that was also traveling northbound on Broad Street, investigators said.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be treated and released. The officer’s dirt bike sustained minor damage.

Police made an arrest in the crash but have not revealed the suspect’s identity or the charges they’ll face.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s ATV Detail is tasked with cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets.