Philadelphia

Philly officer on dirt bike struck by a Polaris Slingshot, police say

A Philadelphia police officer who is assigned to ATV detail was hit by a three-wheeler motorcycle while riding a dirt bike, officials say

By David Chang

Road-Generic2
NBC10

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after he was struck by a three-wheeler motorcycle while riding a dirt bike, officials said. 

The officer – who is assigned to the ATV detail – was riding a dirt bike northbound on Broad Street when he was struck by a Polaris Slingshot that was also traveling northbound on Broad Street, investigators said. 

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be treated and released. The officer’s dirt bike sustained minor damage. 

Police made an arrest in the crash but have not revealed the suspect’s identity or the charges they’ll face. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s ATV Detail is tasked with cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us