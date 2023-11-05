Northeast Philadelphia

Philly officer injured in shooting at FOP lodge

A female officer shot herself in the arm in the bathroom of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5 in Northeast Philly on Saturday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia police logo on car
NBC10

A Philadelphia Police officer was injured when her gun accidently went off in the bathroom of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5 headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at the lodge at 11630 Caroline Road in Northeast Philadelphia at about 6:54 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the female officer was in the restroom when she was involved in an "accidental self-inflicted shooting" and she was struck once in her right forearm.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where officials said, she was listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The firearm involved in the shooting was recovered, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us