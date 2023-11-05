Philly officer injured in shooting at FOP lodge

A Philadelphia Police officer was injured when her gun accidently went off in the bathroom of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5 headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened at the lodge at 11630 Caroline Road in Northeast Philadelphia at about 6:54 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the female officer was in the restroom when she was involved in an "accidental self-inflicted shooting" and she was struck once in her right forearm.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where officials said, she was listed in stable condition.

The firearm involved in the shooting was recovered, police said.