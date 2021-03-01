Philly Officer, Detective Injured During Incident Inside Police and Fire Federal Credit Union

A Philadelphia police officer and a detective are both recovering after they were injured during an altercation with a man at the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union.

The incident occurred Monday at 2:25 p.m. at the PFFCU building on 7500 Castor Avenue. Police said a man inside the building was under the influence of drugs and refusing to leave. A 2nd District Officer and a detective assigned to the Major Crimes Unit were both injured while responding to the man.

Both officers were taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital. The 2nd District officer is in stable condition and expected to be treated and released. The detective was placed under observation and is also expected to be treated and released.

The man was later apprehended and arrested. Police have not yet revealed his identity.