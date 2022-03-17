Philly Officer Accused of Giving False Statements After Unlawful Search

A Philadelphia Police officer is accused of giving false statements and testimony following an unlawful vehicle search that led to a weapons arrest, the city’s District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officer Daniel Levitt, a 12-year police veteran last assigned to the 39th District, was arrested around 10 a.m. Thursday and charged with perjury, unsworn false statements and official oppression.

The charges against Levitt were the result of a Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs audit of questionable and potentially illegal officer searches and arrests for unlawful possession of firearms.

On April 28, 2021, Levitt, 48, and two other officers, stopped and questioned two people inside a van. The two people were then asked to leave the vehicle. Levitt then entered and searched the van without a warrant or probable cause, according to investigators. Levitt then found a .9mm handgun and claimed it had been sticking out of an open bag, officials said. The owner of the gun, who officials say had no prior criminal history, was then charged with Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act or possession without a license.

Information obtained during the Internal Affairs investigation, including footage from a body-worn camera, contradicted Levitt’s report, officials said.

On August 5, Levitt allegedly testified falsely under oath at a preliminary hearing for the person who was arrested. All charges against that person were later dropped.

“We also must acknowledge the severe harm inflicted on our neighbors, particularly those who are Black and brown and disproportionately impacted, when they are stopped and searched without legal justification or service to public safety,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw suspended Levitt for 30 days with the intent to dismiss at the end of the 30 days.

“As we and our partners in law enforcement work tirelessly to confront the crisis of gun violence, we must be equally dedicated to earning the trust of the public we are sworn to protect,” Krasner said. “Today’s arrest of an officer who allegedly broke that trust is disturbing and sad, but it’s also a clear sign of Police Commissioner Outlaw's commitment to integrity.”

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby responded to Levitt’s arrest in a statement that was sent to NBC10.

“First off, this officer is entitled to due process like any other citizen accused of a crime,” McNesby wrote. ”The FOP will vigorously defend the officer against these baseless charges. We look forward to the day that this officer is cleared of all charges and put back on street doing the job he loves, keeping his city safe.”