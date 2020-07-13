Philly Managing Director Brian Abernathy to Resign

Following criticism over his response to protests and civil unrest in Philadelphia, city Managing Director Brian Abernathy has announced plans to resign his post.

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Tuesday that Abernathy would resign effective Sept. 4, 2020.

“I thank Brian for his service to the City of Philadelphia,” Kenney said in a written statement. “I’ve worked closely with many public servants throughout my career and few match Brian’s level of integrity and commitment to making our city better."

Kenney said he will miss Abernathy's counsel and "measured leadership."

Billy Penn first reported Abernathy's plan to resign. The news was quickly picked up by other Philadelphia media, including KYW Newsradio.

More about his resignation is expected to be discussed at Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 news conference.

In his resignation letter, Abernathy wrote, “Our city has weathered tremendous hardship over the past several months. In a short period of time, we’ve faced a pandemic, the worst economic crisis in a century, and important but difficult civil unrest. At the same time, we’ve seen a worsening opioid crisis, pervasive homelessness, and a rising murder rate. Throughout these months, there have been too many nights and weekends where my daughters have wondered where I was, and I’ve placed too many burdens on my wife’s shoulders. I love my job and my city and have made these sacrifices willingly, but 2020 has taken a toll on my family, on my mind, on my body, and on my soul."

Abernathy, Kenney and Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were criticized for their response to demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd. All three gave conflicting accounts of why officers chose to use tear gas on protesters who marched on I-676 back on June 1.

Though they initially claimed the protesters were being violent as they blocked traffic, no such evidence emerged to back up the narrative. Instead, video of the incident showed officers violating the PPD’s own policy on the use of pepper spray.

Kenney and Outlaw later personally apologized for the incident and a deputy police commissioner in charge of the police response was demoted while a member of the city SWAT unit was fired.

During a virtual budget hearing later in June, Abernathy admitted he underestimated the response from protesters, rioters and looters amid the civil unrest over Floyd’s death.

“I trusted our police tactics, managed multiple large events and trusted how we prepared,” Abernathy said. “I never imagined, having witnessed our city coming apart at the seams. I was dumbfounded by how out of touch I really was and how I underestimated the anger and rage and frustration of folks I’m hired to serve.”

Abernathy was appointed as Managing Director by Mayor Kenney on Jan. 15, 2019. He had previously served as First Deputy Managing Director, overseeing the city’s major operating departments and their day-to-day functions. He also had direct oversight of the city’s public safety functions.

The mayor's office will review the structure of the managing director's role and conduct a search for the next managing director.