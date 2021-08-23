Philly Man Remains in a Coma After Being Attacked by Teens in Queen Village

A Philadelphia man remains in a coma after he was attacked by a group of teens on bikes in the city’s Queen Village neighborhood last week.

On August 17 at 10:18 p.m., Zach Lean, 38, was driving for a grocery delivery service when he stopped his car and got out in front of a group of about eight teenagers on bikes along the 300 block of Christian Street.

Police said there was a scuffle between Lean and the teens. One of the teens then punched Lean, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said. Lean was unconscious and then began to have a seizure. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he remains in a coma and in critical condition.

"He fell and that's when he hit the ground and cracked his skull,” Lean’s wife, Christine Torrisi-Lean, told NBC10.

On Saturday, Herbert Morrison, 19, turned himself into police. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

“I really don't think they knew how badly they hurt him and I think that's why this guy called and confessed,” Torrisi-Lean said.

Police continue to search for the other teens involved.

"I can't let myself believe that these young men are monsters,” Torrisi-Lean said. “I think they did a monstrous thing and I think that they can redeem themselves."

Torrisi-Lean told NBC10 she and her husband have been married for three months.

"We're trying to start a family. We just got married and want to have children,” she said.

While her husband remains in a coma and in critical condition, Torrisi-Lean remains hopeful that he’ll recover. She’s been singing their wedding song to him as he lies in a hospital bed.

"The other day I just started singing it to him and after like the first verse, his heart rate just skyrocketed,” she said. “I feel like I'm able to talk about it because it just doesn't feel real. It doesn't feel real. I've seen him laying in this bed. I've missed him every day in our home. I'm devastated."

Philadelphia police plan to release surveillance video of the attack on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe was also created to support Torrisi-Lean and her husband.