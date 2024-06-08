Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-76 westbound in Philadelphia overnight

A multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia had crews shut down the road early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of I-76 near the Grays Ferry exit approaching South Street.

I-76 WB is closed between University Ave. to South St. due to Multi-Vehicle Accident. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbaqy. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) June 8, 2024

NBC10 was there on the scene and the crash appears to have involved a U-haul truck and another truck.

An ambulance could be leaving the scene but no word on how many people were involved in this incident.