Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-76 westbound in Philadelphia overnight

By Cherise Lynch

A multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia had crews shut down the road early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound side of I-76 near the Grays Ferry exit approaching South Street.

NBC10 was there on the scene and the crash appears to have involved a U-haul truck and another truck.

An ambulance could be leaving the scene but no word on how many people were involved in this incident.

