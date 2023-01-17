Philly Man Accused of Sexually Abusing 6 Children in Chester County

What to Know Tyleke Dasjon Crawford, 27, of Philadelphia, is charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other related offenses.

Police arrested a Philadelphia man accused of sexually abusing at least six children in Chester County over a five-year span and investigators fear more victims could be out there.

Tyleke Dasjon Crawford, 27, of Philadelphia, is charged with multiple counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors and other related offenses.

Investigators said Crawford sexually assaulted six children between 6 and 17 years of age from 2014 to 2019. He had been previously arrested in Chester County on August 29, 2022, for alleged child sexual abuse as well as child pornography possession. He was then charged on September 8, 2022, for a second case after police found additional images of child pornography on his cell phone, investigators said.

Crawford was already in custody at Chester County Prison on $500,000 bail in connection to his first arrest. He is currently being held at Chester County Prison on $1 million bail.

“Tyleke Crawford is a dangerous child predator. He spent years perpetrating devastating abuse against our most vulnerable and innocent children,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our detectives, our children are safer now and we will get them justice. We believe there may be other victims who have not come forward and encourage anyone with information to immediately contact Chester County Detectives.”

Crawford allegedly raped his first known victim when the child was 12-years-old and lived near him in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, over the summer of 2014.

Investigators said Crawford began touching the child inappropriately before raping the victim and forcing the child to perform oral sex.

Crawford also allegedly offered the child marijuana and ecstasy.

Crawford also sexually assaulted a teen girl between the ages of 15 and 17 beginning in the spring of 2015 in Modena Borough, investigators said. The victim said Crawford raped her when she was in eighth grade and also texted her inappropriate sexual messages to convince her to have sex with him.

Crawford allegedly sexually assaulted the teen a second time during the summer of 2015 and sent her several sexually explicit messages, including nude pictures of himself.

The teen said Crawford also gave her alcohol, pills and marijuana on multiple occasions.

The third victim said Crawford touched her inappropriately when she was 10-years-old in Modena Borough in November 2015. Crawford told the girl to keep it a secret and would repeatedly buy her things to get her to come back to him whenever she tried to escape from the assaults, according to investigators.

The fourth victim told investigators Crawford touched her inappropriately when she was 6-years-old in 2017 in Modena Borough. Police also said they found images of the victim in Crawford’s Google Cloud account.

The fifth victim told investigators Crawford groped her when she was 12-years-old in Modena Borough and that he tried to contact her through text messages.

The sixth victim told police Crawford began to touch her inappropriately when she was 10-years-old. She also said Crawford physically assaulted her when she was 14-years-old and took her to his home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, in October 2019. Crawford allegedly prevented the teen from leaving his home and raped her.

Crawford’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26. Detectives continue to investigate and are working to determine if more victims are out there.

If you have any information on Crawford, call Chester County Detective David Nieves at 610-344-6866.

If you suspect any child is being abused, call Childline at 1-800-932-0313.