A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been sentenced to spend more than 15 years in prison after being convicted of back-to-back armed robberies -- committed minutes apart -- on Oct. 5 of 2021.

According to United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, Michael Malcolm, 26, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 185 months’ imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $300 restitution robbing two Northeast Philadelphia stores at gunpoint in crimes that netted Malcolm about $300 and beer.

“Anyone willing to rob a total stranger at gunpoint, let alone try it twice in a matter of minutes, is an obvious threat to our community,” said Romero in a statement. “The victim clerks in this case were on the job, just trying to make a living, when someone who’d rather steal money than earn it made them fear for their lives. We and our law enforcement partners are working to identify, prosecute, and lock up violent offenders like Michael Malcolm, to make the streets — and the stores — of Philadelphia safer for all.”

Officials noted that Malcolm pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 of 2023 to charges involved in the robberies of Illadelph by All in One Smoke Shop and Somerton Beverage, both located along Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

As detailed by police officials, the incidents began at about 8:06 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 5, 2021, when Malcolm entered Illadelph by All in One Smoke Shop and asked the clerk for cigarillo wraps.

Malcolm then handed over money to pay for them, but, officials said, when the clerk opened the register, Malcolm produced a gun, racked the slide, and pointed the weapon at the clerk while demanding money.

After the clerk gave him approximately $300 from the register, Malcolm fled the store, officials said.

About 10 minutes later, officials noted that Malcolm went to Somerton Beverage -- approximately two-tenths of a mile from the smoke shop he’d just robbed -- where he selected a beer for purchase, and again, gave money to the clerk.

When the clerk didn’t open the register, according to the Romero's office, Malcolm produced his firearm.

Police officials noted that when the clerk yelled “he got a gun," Malcolm fled the store with the beer.

Shortly afterwards, Malcolm was arrested after he was spotted walking along Bustleton Avenue.