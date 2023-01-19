Philly Is Looking for Lifeguards. Here's What It Takes, What the Job Pays

It may not be warm enough to go swimming, but the search for this summer’s lifeguards for Philadelphia public pools is heating up as the city attempts to fully staff the free watering holes.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is hiring lifeguards starting at $16 per hour and is offering free training courses to help candidates prepare to pass the lifeguard screening test. The hope is to get enough staff to open every pool in the city.

Past Problems Opening Free Public Pools

Last year, the department began its lifeguard training and recruitment process to recruit more lifeguards ahead of city pools opening back up after limited recreation and no pool season in 2020.

Out of the more than 70 public pools in the city, only 48 opened last summer, according to Willard Coleman, a water safety instructor who spoke with KYW Newsradio.

What It Takes to Be a Lifeguard

To become a city lifeguard, candidates have to be at least 16 years old, pass a lifeguard screening test and complete a certification process.

“They don't have the good swimming ability to do 12 laps in a pool and they don't have the real good skills to actually go down and get a brick from deep water and bring it up and swim it back. And you know, in order to actually be a rescuer, a first responder, you really have to have certain techniques and certain skills,” Coleman told KYW Newsradio.

According to Parks and Rec, to pass the Lifeguard Screening Test you must:

Swim 300 yards non-stop. 12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke in a 25-yard pool. This is not a timed swim. If you stop, you will need to start over.

Tread water for two minutes without using your arms.

Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a 12 foot-deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs. The brick must be held out of the water with both hands. You must complete this task within one minute and 40 seconds.



A national survey from the American Red Cross found that more than half of all Americans don't know how to swim or do basic swim safety skills.

What It Pays

Last year base lifeguard pay was raised from $15.24 to $16 per hour. This year the starting pay is $16 per hour and lifeguards typically work 35 hours per week from June through August.

Free lifeguard training and screening is available for anyone aged 16 to 24 at Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia multiple times a week.