Philly has the largest drop in gun violence out of major U.S. cities, report says

Philadelphia has seen the largest drop in gun violence of all major U.S. cities so far this year, according to recent data from a research institute.

The Center for American Progress (CAP) – a liberal think tank based in Washington, D.C. -- released an analysis of national gun violence data. In their study, CAP analyzed gun homicides and “gun violence victimizations” across America in 2019, 2021, and 2024 from Jan. 1 to April 30.

“Philadelphia has seen the most significant decline in population-adjusted gun violence victimizations YTD of the 50 most populous U.S. cities,” CAP wrote in their release on their study. “As of the end of April 2024, Philadelphia experienced almost 16 fewer gun victimizations per 100,000 residents.”

As of Thursday, June 13, there were 120 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 37 percent from the same time last year, according to Philadelphia police. It’s also the lowest number of homicides year to date in the city since 2016.

In their report, CAP said there’s been a sharp drop in gun homicides in cities nationwide. The group said the decline came after a record surge of gun violence in U.S. cities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Philadelphia experienced the highest number of homicides on record in 2021 with 242 and only a slight drop in 2022 with 227 total homicides.

Earlier in June, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told NBC10 law enforcement will continue to target high crime corridors with more officers and resources during the summer months, which have often seen an increase in gun violence in past years.

“We’re happy at the direction we’re going but it’s very, very early in the process,” Commissioner Bethel said. “We’re only six months.”

Bethel said his department is also working on actively recruiting new officers to fill the ranks as other officers retire.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussed the importance of investing in community-based organizations as the year progresses.

“We are all concerned, deeply concerned about summer months,” Krasner said. “This is part of the reason that we took some of our microgrants and we made a real effort at putting those microgrants into community-based organizations that do the kind of work that will be appealing to young people in the summer.”

Reverend G. Lamar Stewart, senior pastor of Taylor Memorial Baptist Church and founder of Taylor MADE Opportunities, also spoke to NBC10 about the community groups that help reduce violence in Philadelphia.

“When we talk about reduction, certainly we have to give credit to law enforcement but we have to salute grass roots organizations who have been on the ground at night,” Rev. Stewart said. “There are young men and young women who just need a chance and need an opportunity and sometimes need a mentor. Someone to help them navigate their next step.”