Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood: Police

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood late Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Police said a man in his 30s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

