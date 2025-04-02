Philadelphia

Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood: Police

Police said a man in his 30s died after he was shot multiple times

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood late Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Police said a man in his 30s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

